SIU Debate coach previews Democratic Debate

September is Life Insurance Awareness Month; If you think an insurance company failed to pay after a loved one passed on, the Illinois Department of Insurance is here to help.
After years of hard work, Shawnee School District has unveiled its veterans memorial wall.
Educators are celebrating the citizenship ceremony for a student living with cerebral palsy.
A Sikeston police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posted anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.
Another shooting has claimed the life of a child in the St. Louis area, but police say they believe the child found the gun in a bedroom and shot himself.
Yu Darvish struck out a season-high 14 and allowed only two hits in six innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 4-1 Thursday to remain tied with Milwaukee for the NL's second wild-card spot.
The University of Illinois system is reporting enrollment at its three campuses has reached a record high of 88,861 students.
The top ten contenders for the Democratic Presidential nomination debate on ABC Thursday night.
Hidden just out of plain sight in Jefferson County there's a family fun center that offers activities for people of all ages and abilities.
Missouri health officials have confirmed two state residents are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping, and seven other possible cases are being investigated.
