A small cool down is right around the corner

WSIL -- It was another hot and humid day with high temperatures climbing back into the 90s but the cool down moves in tomorrow.

Tonight will be another warm and muggy night, low temperatures are expected to dip back into the upper 60s and low 70s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow is when we will finally see some changes. Our next cold front will finally move through tomorrow but the cool down is small and brief. High temperatures tomorrow are still expected to climb into the upper 80s. A small chance for showers and storms is possible with the front but widespread activity is not expected.

Cooler and less muggy air will settle in behind the front Friday night but it doesn't last long. Things begin to heat back up by Sunday.

