Missouri confirms 2 vaping illnesses, studying 7 other cases

The top Democratic presidential contenders will finally be on one debate stage Thursday in Houston
Missouri health officials have confirmed two state residents are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping, and seven other possible cases are being investigated.
Nearly 3,200 votes were cast for this week’s WSIL-Banterra Player of the Week.
Singer R. Kelly was a no-show for an initial court appearance in a Minnesota case in which he is accused of offering a 17-year-old girl $200 to take off her clothes and dance in 2001.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) met with the Illinois Farm Bureau to discuss financial difficulties with crop conditions in Illinois due to the wettest planting season in decades.
Illinois is introducing a new program to help boost applications for several court reporter vacancies across the state.
SIU Carbondale is getting a $900,000 grant for a unique solar photovoltaic plus energy storage and communication resiliency project.
The SIU Board of Trustees is ready to start looking for the next leader of the Carbondale campus.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have returned to familiar themes - abortion and gambling - as they compete to set the tone of their campaign.
