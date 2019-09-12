Missouri confirms 2 vaping illnesses, studying 7 other cases

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri health officials have confirmed two state residents are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping, and seven other possible cases are being investigated.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the numbers Thursday but provided no other information.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis Children's Hospital confirmed the hospital is caring for two patients with possible illnesses related to vaping.

The cases come amid an outbreak of similar illnesses across the nation. Health officials on Thursday said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory.

That count came after the government changed the way it counts the illnesses. Last week, officials reported 450 cases but that included "possible" cases.

