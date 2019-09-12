U.S. Sen. Durbin meets with Illinois Farm Bureau to discuss disaster aid and trade policy

(WSIL) –- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, met with the Illinois Farm Bureau to discuss financial difficulties with crop conditions in Illinois due to the wettest planting season in decades.

During the meeting, farmers expressed concerns with the Trump Administration’s uncertain trade approach with China, and the importance of more federal investments in infrastructure, like rural broadband.

They also discussed the Trump Administration’s abuse of small oil refinery waivers that have hurt the biofuels market.

Durbin said: