Cheney, Paul, duke out foreign policy split in Trump's GOP - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cheney, Paul, duke out foreign policy split in Trump's GOP

Posted: Updated:

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Two Republican members of Congress are battling over President Donald Trump's foreign policy.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney engaged Wednesday and Thursday in a rapid-fire exchange of tweets in which he suggested she is a warmonger and she called him a "loser."

The two reflect GOP factions clashing over whether to end the war in Afghanistan, as Paul does, or support the effort, which Cheney backs. Her father, Dick Cheney, was the vice president when the war began.

More broadly, Republicans are fighting to influence Trump's approach to foreign policy in North Korea, Iran and elsewhere.

Trump hasn't calmed the dispute. This week, he announced the cancellation of a planned summit with the Taliban at Camp David. And he fired his national security adviser John Bolton.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.