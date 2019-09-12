Illinois trying to curb court reporter shortage

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois is introducing a new program to help boost applications for several court reporter vacancies across the state.

The 'first-steps' program is a free course that introduces participants to the profession. Classes will be held in Mt. Vernon starting in October.

Karen Crisel, the court reporter supervisor for the state's second judicial circuit, says the state has 54 court reporter vacancies.

She estimates there will be around 400 empty court reporter positions to fill in the next 10 years if they don't replace the positions of those retiring.

"The average age of a court reporter now is 52," Crisel said. "If we don't get those filled, I'm not sure what's going to happen."

To find more information on how to apply you can head to the main website or attend one of the courses on the dates below.