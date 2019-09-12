SIU Carbondale launches search for chancellor

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The SIU Board of Trustees is ready to start looking for the next leader of the Carbondale campus.

During the board's meeting on Thursday, leaders said they hoped to be able to appoint a new chancellor in about six months.

The SIU system office is in the process of forming an advisory search committee.

Current Interim Chancellor John M. Dunn said he welcomes the search, “This is a great campus that deserves a permanent chancellor to guide it into the future. We’ll continue to move forward until the next chancellor is appointed. I continue to appreciate the commitment of our faculty and staff. We have momentum thanks to their commitment and hard work.”

The chancellor search will work alongside the search for a new system president. The board of trustees hopes to fill that spot first and allow the new president to recommend the person who will become the next chancellor at Carbondale.