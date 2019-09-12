State Dept. of Insurance helps Illinoisans collect more than $15 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

State Dept. of Insurance helps Illinoisans collect more than $15M this year

Posted: Updated:

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Insurance(IDOI) can help you find out if you’re owed a portion of the millions of dollars in life insurance benefits that go unclaimed every year. So far in 2019, IDOI has helped consumers find and collect more than $15 million from lost or unclaimed life insurance policies.

An estimated 1-in-4 life insurance policies go unpaid when an insured person dies because family members aren’t aware a policy exists, don’t know which company issued it, or can’t find the paperwork.

It’s already the law in Illinois that insurance companies must attempt to locate the beneficiaries of deceased policyholders when life insurance proceeds remain unpaid, but IDOI makes it simple for consumers to search on their own.

In Illinois, you can check for unclaimed life insurance policies at these sites:

If you need additional assistance, please contact the Illinois Department of Insurance at DOI.LifePolicyLocator@illinois.gov or call (866) 445-5364.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.