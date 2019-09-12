New veterans memorial wall in Union County

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- Shawnee School District Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill points out a name that reads Wayne "Kate" Wright. She says he's a person who is very dear to her.

She says, "He served in World War II on the U.S. Battle Ship South Dakota." And he was also her grandfather.

She says thanks to the memorial wall committee, now dozens can enjoy seeing their loved ones' names on the wall.

"This is a reality because of the work that the small group of people," she adds, "Hundreds and hundreds of hours scouring VFW records to make sure we got the names."

Clover-Hill says the memorial started 5 years ago, and now there are a little more than a thousand names engraved on the stones. She says donors have made this $20,000 vision possible.

The back of the wall remains empty, so they can engrave more names of heroes.

Clover-Hill says the school is accepting veteran's names for next year's engraving. She says, you may mail a copy of the submission form below to:

Becky Glodo

Shawnee High School

3365 State Route 3 North

Wolf Lake IL 62957

You may email the information to: veteranswall@shawneedistrict84.com