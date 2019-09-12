Illinois State Police investigating fire, missing person

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a fire and missing person.

State Police say the fire happened September 10 at a home on McDaniel School Road in rural Tamms.

Investigators say Larry L. McNelly lived at the home and has not been located.

No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about Larry McNelly is asked to call Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.

