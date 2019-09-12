News 3 meteorologists visit with students

EWING (WSIL) -- Local high school students got the chance to learn more about being a Broadcast Meteorologist.



News 3 Meteorologists Nick Hausen and John Ross talked with students at the University of Illinois Extension at Ewing's Field Day today.



The event aims to introduce area high school students to different careers and technologies in the agriculture industry.



Marc Lamczyk, with the University of Illinois Extension, wants to help show students just how big the industry is, "Hopefully a little bit of insight about what their future holds for them, maybe where they need to go post secondary education, even finishing up high school, what classes they need to take."

Officials say agriculture is the biggest employer in the state of Illinois.