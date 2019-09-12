News 3 meteorologists visit with students - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

News 3 meteorologists visit with students

Posted: Updated:
EWING (WSIL) -- Local high school students got the chance to learn more about being a Broadcast Meteorologist.

News 3 Meteorologists Nick Hausen and John Ross talked with students at the University of Illinois Extension at Ewing's Field Day today.

The event aims to introduce area high school students to different careers and technologies in the agriculture industry.
 
Marc Lamczyk, with the University of Illinois Extension, wants to help show students just how big the industry is, "Hopefully a little bit of insight about what their future holds for them, maybe where they need to go post secondary education, even finishing up high school, what classes they need to take."
Officials say agriculture is the biggest employer in the state of Illinois.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.