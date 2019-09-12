After missed embezzlement sentencing, ex-mayor found dead - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

After missed embezzlement sentencing, ex-mayor found dead

Posted: Updated:

POSEN, Ill. (AP) - A former mayor of a Chicago suburb was found dead after failing to show up for sentencing in an embezzlement case.

Former Posen mayor Donald W. Schupek was found dead in his home Thursday. The Cook County medical examiner's office says the cause of death for the 79-year-old Schupek has not been determined.

Schupek pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement earlier this year in U.S. District Court. According to federal prosecutors, Schupek admitted to using $27,000 in village funds for personal expenses, including gambling. He was scheduled for sentencing Thursday.

Posen Mayor Frank Podbielniak said officers saw his car in his driveway and a judge issued a federal bench warrant to allow officers to enter the home and check on his well-being. That is when they discovered his body.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.