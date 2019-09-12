Another child shooting death investigated in St. Louis area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Another child shooting death investigated in St. Louis area

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Another shooting has claimed the life of a child in the St. Louis area, but police haven't determined if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

A 3-year-old boy was shot Thursday at an apartment building near the town of Jennings. A relative driving the child to the hospital saw a St. Louis County police car and waved down two officers.

Police spokeswoman Tracy Panus says officers put the child in a police vehicle. While one drove, the other administered emergency treatment, but it was unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name was not released.

St. Louis city has been the site of 11 confirmed homicides involving children age 16 or younger this year, and St. Louis County has reported two child homicides. Two other child deaths in the city remain under investigation.

