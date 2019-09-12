Sikeston officer on leave over anti-Muslim postings

SIKESTON, Mo. (WSIL) - A Missouri police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posted anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.

The officer, whose name was not released, works for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Sikeston DPS Chief J. McMillen released a statement Thursday morning saying:

This morning I received a complaint from a citizen in reference to a social media post made by one of our employees. This citizen had concerns about the employee's alleged inflammatory statements on Facebook and him being employed by with the city. I have reviewed these statements and the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation of this matter. Being a personnel issue, I have limitations on what I can say about these issues. However, I can tell you that we take every complaint seriously and we will do the right thing.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says the officer's postings included calling Islam a "filthy religion" and calling for all American Muslims to be deported. Two of his posts are pictured in screenshots (provided to us by CAIR) below.

CAIR says there has been a rise in anti-Muslim bigotry "in the current toxic and divisive political environment."

News 3 has reached out to CAIR and Sikeston DPS for further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.