Feds: Suspects stole copper from 80-plus cell towers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feds: Suspects stole copper from 80-plus cell towers

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Five people from Illinois are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing copper from more than 80 cellular towers in Illinois and Missouri.

The indictments were announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis. Four of the suspects are from Collinsville, and one is from Springfield.

The indictment says that between April and August of 2018 the suspects stole copper grounding bars and copper wiring from cell towers in 21 different places, damaging communications systems in those areas.

The alleged crimes occurred in several counties in both states.

The stolen copper was sold to metal salvage dealers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.