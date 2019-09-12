Mazzola to succeed Davis as Lyric Opera music director - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mazzola to succeed Davis as Lyric Opera music director

Posted: Updated:

By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press

Andrew Davis will retire as music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago after the 2020-21 season and be succeeded by Enrique Mazzola.

Mazzola is starting his second season as principal guest conductor at Deutsche Oper Berlin. The 51-year-old was artistic and music director of the Paris-based Orchestre National d'Ile-de-France from 2012-13 through last season.

He made his Lyric Opera debut leading Donizetti's "Lucia di Lammermoor" in 2016-17 and returns as music director designate for Verdi's "Luisa Miller," which opens Oct. 12.

Mazzola says he agreed to a five-year contract.

The transition was announced Thursday by Lyric Opera general director Anthony Freud.

