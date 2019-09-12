Ameren Illinois hosting bill payment assistance event in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- If you are in need of help paying your electric bill, you may want to attend an event at the Carbondale Civic Center Friday, September 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until grant funds run out).

One-time grants of up to $150 will be available to income-eligible customers. The funds are limited and available on a first-com, first-served basis.

Event also includes energy efficiency demos, tips and giveaways

Ameren Illinois and Western Egyptian Economic Opportunity Council are hosting the event and will have people on hand to provide demonstrations on ways you can reduce your monthly bills.

Customers seeking an energy assistance grant must bring a current copy of their Ameren Illinois bill, photo identification and proof of 30-day income.