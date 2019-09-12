Ameren Illinois hosting bill payment assistance event in Carbondale

Five people from Illinois are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing copper from more than 80 cellular towers in Illinois and Missouri.
If you are in need of help paying your electric bill, you may want to attend an event at the Carbondale Civic Center Friday, September 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until grant funds run out).
A southern California man has been charged with a dozen felonies more than a year after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.
The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
Kansas City Royals (54-92, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-81, third in the AL Central)
Crews with SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative are working to fix a lightning arrester at the Creal Springs substation.
Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Supreme Court announced that retired Circuit Judge Milton S. Wharton of St. Clair County will fill an upcoming vacancy on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
WSIL -- A local animal rescue plans pet adoption event this weekend in Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another hot, humid afternoon is ahead, but we're tracking our next cold front set to arrive on Friday.
GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.
