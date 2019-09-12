Kentucky candidates focus on abortion, gambling - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky candidates focus on abortion, gambling

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have returned to familiar themes - abortion and gambling - as they compete to set the tone of their campaign.

Beshear on Thursday doubled down on his support for expanded gambling as neighboring Indiana starts allowing sports betting - a venture that could siphon more money from the bluegrass state. Beshear, the state's attorney general, supports legalizing casino gambling and using the tax revenue to help support the state's public pension systems.

Meanwhile, Bevin's campaign released a radio ad touting the governor's opposition to abortion. The radio ad notes that Bevin signed a series of bills passed by the GOP-led legislature that put new restrictions or conditions on abortion.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.