Kentucky candidates focus on abortion, gambling

The SIU Board of Trustees is ready to start looking for the next leader of the Carbondale campus.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have returned to familiar themes - abortion and gambling - as they compete to set the tone of their campaign.
A Sikeston police officer has been placed on administrative leave for allegedly posted anti-Muslim comments on Facebook.
Investigators say Larry L. McNelly lived at the home and has not been located.
Five people from Illinois are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing copper from more than 80 cellular towers in Illinois and Missouri.
If you are in need of help paying your electric bill, you may want to attend an event at the Carbondale Civic Center Friday, September 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (or until grant funds run out).
A southern California man has been charged with a dozen felonies more than a year after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.
The New York Times says Justify won the 2018 Triple Crown after a failed postrace drug test at a California track that could have kept the horse out of the Kentucky Derby.
Kansas City Royals (54-92, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-81, third in the AL Central)
Crews with SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative are working to fix a lightning arrester at the Creal Springs substation.
