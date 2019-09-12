Seizure of 3K THC-filled vaping cartridges leads to charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Seizure of 3K THC-filled vaping cartridges leads to charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southern California man has been charged with a dozen felonies more than a year after he was stopped on a Missouri highway with about 3,000 vaping cartridges filled with THC oil.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 12 counts of delivery of a controlled substance were filed Tuesday against 49-year-old Reza Gomarian, of Oceanside, California. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court records say Gomarian was speeding when he was stopped in May 2018 on Interstate 44 in southwest Missouri's Greene County. The cartridges that state highway troopers seized from his truck had names like Bubblegum Kush, Tangie OG, Grape Lemonade and Hawaiian Punch.

Recreational marijuana is legal in California, but not in Missouri. It was unclear why prosecutors waited so long to file charges.

