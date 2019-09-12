Backroads: R&J Tactical Lazer Tag

WOODLAWN (WSIL) -- Hidden just out of plain sight in Jefferson County there's a family fun center that offers activities for people of all ages and abilities.

Brian and Sharí Coppel own and operate R&J Tactical Lazer Tag along with their two kids in Woodlawn. Sharí says they've run a haunted woods on the property since 2003 and added the lazer tag in 2015 as a way to keep their kids active.

R&J Tactical Lazer Tag can accommodate more than 30 players at a time on the lazer tag course in either a free for all or team match. The trails are paved with gravel and are wheelchair accessible.

Other activities include a 24-foot climbing wall, miniature golf, and paddle boats.

