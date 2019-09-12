Ex-homicide prosecutor to run for St. Louis circuit attorney - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-homicide prosecutor to run for St. Louis circuit attorney

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will have competition in the 2020 election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mary Pat Carl will run for the position in the August 2020 Democratic primary. Carl, a former homicide prosecutor in the circuit attorney's office, made the announcement Thursday.

Carl ran against Gardner and two others in the 2016 Democratic primary after Jennifer Joyce announced she wouldn't seek a fifth term. Carl came in second with 24 percent of the vote. Gardner won with 47 percent of the vote and was unopposed in the November 2016 general election.

Carl joined the circuit attorney's office in 2003 and left in 2017, following Gardner's election. At the time, she was the office's lead homicide prosecutor.

