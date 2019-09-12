Kentucky candidates focus on abortion, gambling

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear have returned to familiar themes - abortion and gambling - as they compete to set the tone of their campaign.

Beshear on Thursday doubled down on his support for expanded gambling as neighboring Indiana starts allowing sports betting - a venture that could siphon more money from the bluegrass state. Beshear, the state's attorney general, supports legalizing casino gambling and using the tax revenue to help support the state's public pension systems.

Meanwhile, Bevin's campaign released a radio ad touting the governor's opposition to abortion. The radio ad notes that Bevin signed a series of bills passed by the GOP-led legislature that put new restrictions or conditions on abortion.

