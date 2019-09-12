Court records: Kentucky jail guards get added abuse charges

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Four former Kentucky jail deputies charged with manslaughter in the death of an inmate have been given additional criminal abuse charges.

The Daily Independent reports that multiple counts of criminal abuse were added to each of the former Boyd County Detention Center deputies' existing charges on Friday. All defendants pleaded not guilty to the added charges.

The deputies are accused of contributing to the death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore, who Kentucky State Police say was found dead in a jail restraint chair in November 2018.

The newspaper says video previously shown in court reportedly captured Moore flailing his legs in the chair and deputies pushing his head into a concrete wall, struggling with him on the ground and in the chair and using a stun gun on him.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

