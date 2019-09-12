Job Squad: September 13, 2019

(WSIL) -- From positions in healthcare to food services, there are a variety of jobs open for those looking for employment in this edition of the Job Squad Report.

The Jackson County Health Department has two full-time registered nurse positions. One position provides maternal/child health and nutrition services in the WIC program. The other provides advocacy, case finding and outreach services for pregnant women, infants, and their families. The positions are Monday-Friday, working 35-hours per week with full benefits. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, and reference information to Tracy Hagston at P.O. Box 307 Murphysboro, IL 62966 or email tracyh@jchdonline.org.

The Carbondale Park District is now accepting applications for Red Cross certified lifeguards. You can apply in person at the LIFE Community Center at 2500 W. Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL. 62901or online here.

Pass One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Herrin is looking to grow. The company is now looking for a lead installer. You must be a team player and enjoy the feeling of a job well done. This is a full-time position. Applicants can apply online or call (618) 997-6471 for more information.

Calling all cake decorators! Cristaudo's in Carbondale is looking for a part-time decorator and line cook. Interested applicants must apply in person at 209 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale, IL. 62901. Experience is preferred.

