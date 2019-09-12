Power outage affecting SEIEC customers

(WSIL) -- Some residents in the Lake of Egypt and Creal Springs area are without power this morning.

Crews with SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative are working to fix a lightning arrester at the Creal Springs substation.

Approximately 1,200 customers are without power, including WSIL's transmitter in Creal Springs.

While no estimated restoration time has been given, crews tell News 3 they hope to have the issue resolved within a couple hours.