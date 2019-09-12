Retired Circuit Judge to fill upcoming vacancy on Fifth District - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Retired Circuit Judge to fill upcoming vacancy on Fifth District Appellate Court

Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that retired Circuit Judge Milton S. Wharton of St. Clair County will fill an upcoming vacancy on the Fifth District Appellate Court. Circuit Judge Wharton will replace Justice Melissa Chapman who will retire October 2. 

Wharton's assignment will begin Nov. 1 and expire Dec. 7, 2020, after the November 2020 election. 

Wharton served the Twentieth Judicial Circuit for 35 years until his retirement in 2012.
 

