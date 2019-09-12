Retired Circuit Judge to fill upcoming vacancy on Fifth District Appellate Court

Crews with SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative are working to fix a lightning arrester at the Creal Springs substation.
Crews with SouthEastern Illinois Electric Cooperative are working to fix a lightning arrester at the Creal Springs substation.
Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Supreme Court announced that retired Circuit Judge Milton S. Wharton of St. Clair County will fill an upcoming vacancy on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
Mt. VERNON (WSIL) -- The Illinois Supreme Court announced that retired Circuit Judge Milton S. Wharton of St. Clair County will fill an upcoming vacancy on the Fifth District Appellate Court.
WSIL -- A local animal rescue plans pet adoption event this weekend in Marion.
WSIL -- A local animal rescue plans pet adoption event this weekend in Marion.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another hot, humid afternoon is ahead, but we're tracking our next cold front set to arrive on Friday.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another hot, humid afternoon is ahead, but we're tracking our next cold front set to arrive on Friday.
GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.
GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than five-million Americans are living with disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than five-million Americans are living with disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country.
Teachers for Carbondale elementary students could go on strike soon.
Teachers for Carbondale elementary students could go on strike soon.
Thousands of elementary students are learning today about the 9-11 tragedy. That's because those students were born after the tragedy.
Thousands of elementary students are learning today about the 9-11 tragedy. That's because those students were born after the tragedy.
A firefighter from Murphysboro spent part of September 11 at the gym in his full gear.
A firefighter from Murphysboro spent part of September 11 at the gym in his full gear.
Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.
Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.