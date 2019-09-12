Earthquake rattles area near Arkansas-Missouri border - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Earthquake rattles area near Arkansas-Missouri border

Posted: Updated:

GASSVILLE, Ark. (AP) - No damage or injuries have been reported after an early morning earthquake struck near the border of Missouri and Arkansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Thursday in the Buffalo National River area of northern Arkansas. The USGS says the earthquake was centered near Gassville, or about 95 miles (150 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

The USGS says people reported feeling the earthquake in parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The Baxter County Sheriff's Office says no damage has been reported but that the office received dozens of phones calls after the quake hit.

Geologists say damage is unlikely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.