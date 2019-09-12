Man charged with raping 6 girls surrenders to police

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a suburban St. Louis man who is suspected of raping six girls has surrendered.

St. Louis County police say 19-year-old Dominic Yocco, of Florissant, turned himself in late Wednesday. He is charged with several counts of rape and assault. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A probable cause statement released by police on Monday accuses Yocco of having sex with girls ages 13, 14 and 15 while they were unconscious. Two other 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old girl also told police that Yocco had sex with them without their consent.

He also is accused of hitting the 16-year-old in the face and hitting and pinching the 14-year-old. Authorities say the crimes occurred between November 2016 and July 2018. Police say the victims knew Yocco.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.