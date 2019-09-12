No signs of fall weather through early next week - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No signs of fall weather through early next week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Another hot, humid afternoon is ahead, but we're tracking our next cold front set to arrive on Friday. 

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will warm back into the lower 90s with the maximum heat index running in the upper 90s. A few fair weather cumulus clouds are likely and a stray shower or storm is not entirely out of the question. 

By Friday, finally the next cold front will be heading this way. If you're hoping for the big cool down that will send us into fall, you're probably going to be disappointed with this front. A few showers and storms are expected along the front during the afternoon and early evening Friday, but widespread rain is not likely. 

As the front moves south on Friday evening, slightly cooler and less humid air will begin to filter in from the north. The "cool down" will last for one day, so soak it up on Saturday. 

Sunday, temperatures will be back in the 90s with heat and humidity likely to continue through early next week. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3. 

