3.7 magnitude earthquake observed in northern Arkansas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3.7 magnitude earthquake observed in northern Arkansas

GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- For the second time in the last two days, a small earthquake has occurred just to the west of our viewing area. 

This time, it was a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened at 1:42 a.m. and people reported feeling the earthquake across the Ozarks of Arkansas and Missouri. 

