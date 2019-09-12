3.7 magnitude earthquake observed in northern Arkansas

GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- For the second time in the last two days, a small earthquake has occurred just to the west of our viewing area.

This time, it was a 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake happened at 1:42 a.m. and people reported feeling the earthquake across the Ozarks of Arkansas and Missouri.