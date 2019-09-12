3.7 magnitude earthquake observed in northern Arkansas

GASSVILLE, Ar (WSIL) -- A 3.7 magnitude earthquake that shook in northern Arkansas about 12 miles south and southeast of Gassville, Arkansas.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than five-million Americans are living with disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country.
WSIL -- A local animal rescue plans pet adoption event this weekend in Marion.
Teachers for Carbondale elementary students could go on strike soon.
Thousands of elementary students are learning today about the 9-11 tragedy. That's because those students were born after the tragedy.
A firefighter from Murphysboro spent part of September 11 at the gym in his full gear.
Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.
Hunger and food instability is a real problem in our region. That's why those on the front lines want to help encourage you to donate to our Sack Hunger food drive.
After a moment of silence, more than 300 Trico students began a memorial 5K walk and run to honor first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.
Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.
