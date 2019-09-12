Participants are encouraged to sign up for Walk to End Alzheimer's

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with disease, which is the sixth-leading cause of death in the country.

The group says of those five million Americans, more than 230,000 are Illinois residents.

To help with awareness of the disease, which currently has no cure, the group holds two walks in southern Illinois each year.

In addition to awareness, the walk also raises funds for research and resources for those battling the disease and their caregivers.

One of events is taking place in Carbondale Saturday, September 14 at Campus Lake on the Southern Illinois University Campus.

Many participants walk in memory of a loved one who passed away from Alzheimer's or to represent someone currently battling the disease.

The goal is to raise $35,000.

