Local animal rescue plans pet adoption event

WSIL -- A local animal rescue is holding a pet adoption event this weekend.

Finding Forever Animal Rescue is asking anyone interested in looking at a new pet to stop by the Pavilion of Marion for the Pet Fest adoption event. It will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All cats and kittens will have their fees lowered to $30 for one or $40 for two. All the animals will be spayed/neutered, dewormed, treated for fleas, microchipped, and started on vaccinations.

To get pre-approved for adoption head to www.findingforeveranimalrescue.org under the adopt tab. Make sure to bring a cat carrier. There will also be Finding Forever Animal Rescue merchandise for sale. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

