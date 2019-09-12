Kentucky Supreme Court to hold session in Somerset - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Supreme Court to hold session in Somerset

Posted: Updated:

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Somerset for death penalty arguments later this month.

The session will be held Sept. 19 at the Center for Rural Development.

The session is open to the public, and after the arguments, justices will take questions that aren't related to pending cases.

The Somerset appearance is part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state since then.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.