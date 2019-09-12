Attorney disputes claim that paralyzed deputy got $1M - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attorney disputes claim that paralyzed deputy got $1M

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - An attorney for a Kentucky deputy paralyzed by friendly fire is disputing a claim that the community has since provided his client with $1 million, a new home and a new car.

News outlets report attorney Elliott Miller released a statement Tuesday to counter the claims made by Georgetown City Councilman Marvin Thompson at a Monday council meeting. Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales last week sued the city police department, mayor and others including the officer he says shot him.

Morales was shot in September while assisting other departments arrest Florida robbery suspect Edward Reynolds, who was armed and killed.

Miller says Morales lives in a small apartment ill-suited to his disability and that he bought a more accessible vehicle with donations and $30,000 of his own money.

