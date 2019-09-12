Local firefighter marks 9/11 with memorial climb - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local firefighter marks 9/11 with memorial climb

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A firefighter from Murphysboro spent part of September 11 at the gym in his full gear.

The SIU Student Recreation Center posted a picture to Facebook, showing Cody Ellis on a stair-climbing piece of gym equipment.

The post says Ellis was climbing 110 flights of stairs in memory of the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11/01.

