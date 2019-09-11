Alleged street gang member pleads guilty to racketeering - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Alleged street gang member pleads guilty to racketeering

CHICAGO (AP) - A member of a Chicago street gang implicated in drug trafficking and deadly violence on the city's West Side has pleaded guilty to federal racketeering conspiracy charges.

With his guilty plea Wednesday, Stevon Sims joined Keith Chatman, Rontrell Turnipseed, Marchello Devine and Deandre Spann, in admitting in recent weeks to criminality that included drug dealing and murder.

In his plea agreement, Sims admitted to a series of drug crimes in 2009, 2011 and 2013 for the Four Corner Hustlers street gang.

Sims is set to be sentenced Oct. 16. Chatman, Turnipseed, Devine and Deandre Spann face sentencing hearings in November.

Purported Four Corner Hustlers chief Labar Spann and alleged gang members Tremayne Thompson and Juhwun Foster are scheduled for trial in 2020 for multiple killings and could face the death penalty.

