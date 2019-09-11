Missouri unveils "Back the Blue" license plates

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (WSIL) – Law enforcement officials and lawmakers came together Tuesday to unveil a new license plate that will give Missourians an opportunity to show their support for the men and women who protect and serve. Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.

An unveiling ceremony was held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial on the river side of the State Capitol Building. State lawmakers were joined by several members of the law enforcement community, parents of an officer killed in the line of duty, and the Missouri Department of Public Safety Director.

Missouri's Back the Blue license plate was unveiled today. Your $10 contribution to the state's Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation helps maintain the memorial, which honors Missouri officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Reserve your plate: https://t.co/nBfvFvEf5y pic.twitter.com/AzbAYqtBx6 — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) September 10, 2019

State Rep. Sara Walsh sponsored HB 898, the bill to create the new “Back the Blue” license plate.

“I’m proud of the incredible show of support we saw today for our men and women who serve us in law enforcement. We made it clear that here in Missouri, we back the blue. I want to thank all of my colleagues and everyone who worked so hard to make this new license plate a reality. I know Missourians in all parts of our great state will proudly display the new plate as a show of support for the amazing individuals who work so diligently to protect our communities,” said Walsh, R-Ashland.

A $10 contribution will be collected from each license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. This will help ensure the memorial continues to stand in memory of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers. Those who want the plate will also pay a $15 fee in addition to normal registration costs. Walsh said Missourians interested in obtaining one of the new plates can apply for them online at the Department of Revenue’s website, here.