Pres. Trump backs Missouri's Republican governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WSIL) - President Donald Trump has endorsed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign to keep his seat.

Trump tweeted his support for the Republican Missouri governor's 2020 bid. Trump says Parson is "very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing."

I am pleased to endorse Governor Mike Parson of Missouri. He is very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing – he gets it! Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Parson faces a challenge from Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway. She's billing herself as an independent check on Jefferson City through her role as state auditor. But the Democrat faces an uphill battle in a red-leaning state where voters elected Trump by nearly 19 percentage points in 2016.

Voters didn't elect Parson governor. Instead, he was elected lieutenant governor in 2016 and then took over as the state's top executive in 2018 after former GOP Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.