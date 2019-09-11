Teaching 9/11 in schools

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- Carl Harris teaches social studies to fifth and sixth graders at Washington Middle School in Johnson City.

Harris explains today's history lesson 'learning about 9/11' is one of the most challenging topics since he lived through it.

He adds, "It's just so strange to think of it as history."

Harris says on the morning of September 11, 2001 he was a high school student. After learning what was going on, he says the news was very shocking and confusing to him.

He explains, "September 11th was really just the beginning of how you talk about that day. By the end of that day, we were pretty convinced we would be going to war somewhere."

Harris says the best way he can teach his students about 9/11 is through pictures, news coverage, and recordings from the victims who lost their lives that day.

"You just want them to empathize with what the day means and what it was like for people even locally on that day back then," says Harris.

He says his students react to the history lesson differently. But educators like Harris want to make sure people don't forget about those killed on September 11th.