Pres. Trump's proposed vaping ban prompts concern from businesses

Wednesday, the nation, including communities in our area, remember the 9/11 attacks.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign to keep his seat.
A cloud of doubt consumes Roger Walker over the future of his business following a proposed ban on most vaping products by president Donald Trump.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, alleging they carried out "unfair and deceptive" marketing campaigns contributing to the opioid crisis.
Paducah Police need your help finding a boy who has been missing since last week.
Taco Bell is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 U.S. locations.
T. Boone Pickens, who amassed a fortune as an oil tycoon and corporate raider and gave much of it away as a philanthropist, has died. He was 91.
Westbound I-64 traffic merging onto southbound I-57 is being diverted at this time toward Mt. Vernon.
President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.
Authorities in Florida's capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.
