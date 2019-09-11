Rend Lake College receives truck donation

INA (WSIL) -- Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.

Navistar donated five International trucks to the program so students can get hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology.

School officials say the trucks won't hit the road, they will instead be taken apart and put back together.

Vice President and General Manager of IC Bus, Trish Reed, says the equipment upgrade gives students a chance to learn about new emissions technology.