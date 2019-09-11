Rend Lake College receives truck donation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rend Lake College receives truck donation

INA (WSIL) -- Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.
Navistar donated five International trucks to the program so students can get hands-on experience with state-of-the-art technology.
School officials say the trucks won't hit the road, they will instead be taken apart and put back together.
Vice President and General Manager of IC Bus, Trish Reed, says the equipment upgrade gives students a chance to learn about new emissions technology.
"So as those emission changes went in, the technology in these trucks changed drastically. So it's really important that the students at Rend Lake College have the latest and greatest technology that reflects the type of equipment that they're most likely to see when they go out into the workforce," Reed said.
Rend Lake College Foundation CEO, Kay Zibby-Damron, believes this will create a demand for trained technicians. 
"So with all the technology, we certainly have been told that there will be a growing demand for diesel technicians."
Navistar officials say each truck represents a segment of their lineup, and that they are all new units that came out of their test fleet.

