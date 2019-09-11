Rend Lake College receives truck donation

Thousands of elementary students are learning today about the 9-11 tragedy. That's because those students were born after the tragedy.
A firefighter from Murphysboro spent part of September 11 at the gym in his full gear.
Students learning about heavy equipment and diesel technology at Rend Lake College have a new opportunity to enhance their skills.
Hunger and food instability is a real problem in our region. That's why those on the front lines want to help encourage you to donate to our Sack Hunger food drive.
After a moment of silence, more than 300 Trico students began a memorial 5K walk and run to honor first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.
Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.
The WSIL Weather Academy is helping educate students about weather that impacts them every day.
Wednesday, the nation, including communities in our area, remember the 9/11 attacks.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign to keep his seat.
A cloud of doubt consumes Roger Walker over the future of his business following a proposed ban on most vaping products by president Donald Trump.
