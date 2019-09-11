Mt. Vernon Police wave American flags over I-57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mt. Vernon Police wave American flags over I-57

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Wednesday, the nation, including communities in our area, remember the 9/11 attacks.

The Mt. Vernon Police Department raised the American flag on the overpasses at exit 94 and 95 in Mt. Vernon.

From 8 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers held flags while passing motorists showed their support by honking, waving, and flashing their headlights. 

The Mt. Vernon Fire Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and veterans helped hold flags on other overpasses around the county.

Sgt. Ryan Crews, with the Mt. Vernon Police Department says he feels great pride when holding the flags, "I, for one, in my opinion, feel that we should never, ever, forget what happened on that horrible, horrible day. This is just our small way of showing our pride in our country and doing what we can to make sure nobody ever forgets."

The Healing Outside of A Hospital organization, the VFW, and the Frosty Mug, provided meals afterward.

