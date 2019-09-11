Police looking for missing teen

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, alleging they carried out "unfair and deceptive" marketing campaigns contributing to the opioid crisis.
Paducah Police need your help finding a boy who has been missing since last week.
Taco Bell is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 U.S. locations.
T. Boone Pickens, who amassed a fortune as an oil tycoon and corporate raider and gave much of it away as a philanthropist, has died. He was 91.
Westbound I-64 traffic merging onto southbound I-57 is being diverted at this time toward Mt. Vernon.
President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.
Authorities in Florida's capital city say five people were taken to a hospital for treatment following stabbings at a building supply business in an industrial park.
Under pressure from the federal government, General Motors is recalling more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S to fix a brake problem
Vice President Mike Pence is crediting the crew and passengers who fought back against hijackers on 9/11 with protecting the U.S.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Apple Festival is an event that families and community members look forward to each year.
