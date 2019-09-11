Police looking for missing teen

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Paducah Police need your help finding a boy who has been missing since last week.

Justus White, 15, of Paducah, was reported missing Wednesday, September 11 at 2:35 p.m.

White was reportedly last seen leaving his home on North 23rd St. in Paducah on September 5 at noon.

If you have seen White, call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.