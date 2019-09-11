Weather Academy visits Washington Elementary

MARION (WSIL) -- The WSIL Weather Academy is helping educate students about weather that impacts them every day.

Through interactive experiments designed to demonstrate the physics of the weather around us, Meteorologists Jacie Brianne, and John Ross taught science, weather, and weather safety to students at Washington Elementary in Marion.

When asked what their favorite part about Weather Academy was, several students answered "the cloud experiment".

5th grade teacher, Travis Vickery, says Weather Academy is a part of his school's plan to enrich learning, "They got to get away from the textbooks for a minute, and get to see real life examples of the stuff they will learn about in the textbooks later on, and any time you can do that with kids, it's fantastic."

Vickery says his school is doing its part to help bring the textbook to life, "Washington school has a STEM club, and we meet during lunch, twice a month, and do different experiments and activities."

The school even has a STEM night on October 1, where there will be all kinds of applied science.

"It's a fantastic evening, everything is free, they should come out and check that out, for sure, the public should. He says the school is always looking to enhance the student's learning experience," Vickery said.

Vickery says he is always looking for outside sources for his student's education.