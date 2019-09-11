Taco Bell debuts a vegetarian menu - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Taco Bell debuts a vegetarian menu

(WSIL) -- Taco Bell isn't jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon yet, but it's promoting its vegetarian options. The restaurant is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 U.S. locations.

It will highlight two new meatless items Taco Bell is introducing. as well as existing options. The chain will also mark vegetarian items placed elsewhere on the menu with a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association certification.

Taco Bell officials say the restaurant offers more than a dozen vegetarian dishes.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any menu item.

You can find the meatless menu items here.

