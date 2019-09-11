Hot and humid Thursday, small cool down on the way

WSIL -- Another hot summer day today, with lots of sunshine and more above normal temperatures. Highs topped out in the 90s again this afternoon.

Overnight temperatures will stay above normal dipping into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow will continue to be hot but the good news is a small cool down is around the corner. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will heat back up into the 90s with heat index values climbing into the upper 90s, near the triple digits.

The cold front will make it's way into the area Friday but the cool down is minimal and doesn't last long. The ridge builds back into the area this weekend with more heat.

