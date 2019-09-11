Educators stress severity of child hunger issues

Hunger and food instability is a real problem in our region. That's why those on the front lines want to help encourage you to donate to our Sack Hunger food drive.
After a moment of silence, more than 300 Trico students began a memorial 5K walk and run to honor first responders who lost their lives on 9/11.
Missouri drivers now have the option to obtain a new “Back the Blue” license plate to express their support for law enforcement.
The WSIL Weather Academy is helping educate students about weather that impacts them every day.
Wednesday, the nation, including communities in our area, remember the 9/11 attacks.
President Donald Trump has endorsed Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's campaign to keep his seat.
A cloud of doubt consumes Roger Walker over the future of his business following a proposed ban on most vaping products by president Donald Trump.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, alleging they carried out "unfair and deceptive" marketing campaigns contributing to the opioid crisis.
Paducah Police need your help finding a boy who has been missing since last week.
Taco Bell is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 U.S. locations.
