Audit: Federal utility execs overspent on travel expenses

By JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An audit has found instances where executives for the nation's largest public utility overspent on travel.

The inspector general's report Wednesday audited about $1.8 million worth of Tennessee Valley Authority executive travel expenses from October 2016 through July 2018.

The report cites instances where executives didn't comply with federal travel regulation and TVA policies, including overpaid per diems; excessive meal costs while traveling; use of car services instead of less expensive options; foreign travel problems; lodging issues; and travel costs unreported to the utility's board.

The audit says the actions could send TVA employees a message that management isn't committed to federal and agency policies.

TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash, who started in April, said the utility is clarifying policies and will better follow those that are clear.

