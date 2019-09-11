Principal quits after sexual misconduct allegations surface - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Principal quits after sexual misconduct allegations surface

MATTESON, Ill. (AP) - A suburban middle school principal has resigned after his superiors learned that an investigation into "sexually harassing misconduct" allegations while he worked for the Chicago Public Schools led to a recommendation that his name be put on a "Do Not Hire" list.

The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown reports that Matteson School District 159 Superintendent Mable Alfred informed parents this week that Colin Powel Middle School Principal Cedric Nolen quit the job he took in July after she learned of the allegations and placed him on leave. She said she only learned of the allegations recently she, at the recommendation of the CPS, learned of the allegations after filing a Freedom of Information Act request.

A call by The Associated Press to Nolen's listed phone number went unanswered.

